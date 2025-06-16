Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

The Cabinet approved the diplomatic appointments on Monday.



The appointments are as follows:



UAE: Tarek Mneimneh

Paris: Rabih El Chaer

Washington: Nada Hamadeh Moawad

UNESCO: Hind Darwish

Vatican: Fadi Assaf

Turkey: Mounir Anouti

Cyprus: Jean Mourad

Geneva: Caroline Ziadeh

Vienna: Cynthia Chidiac

Kuwait: Ghady El-Khoury

South Korea: Wael Hachem

Spain: Hani Chemaitelly

Moscow: Bachir Azzam

Ottawa: Bachir Tawk



At the central administration:



Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry: Abdel Sattar Issa

Director of Political Affairs: Ibrahim Assaf

Director of Financial Affairs: Fadi Ziadeh