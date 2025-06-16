Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

Lebanon News
16-06-2025 | 05:59
High views
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
0min
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

The Cabinet approved the diplomatic appointments on Monday.

The appointments are as follows:

UAE: Tarek Mneimneh
Paris: Rabih El Chaer
Washington: Nada Hamadeh Moawad
UNESCO: Hind Darwish
Vatican: Fadi Assaf
Turkey: Mounir Anouti
Cyprus: Jean Mourad
Geneva: Caroline Ziadeh
Vienna: Cynthia Chidiac
Kuwait: Ghady El-Khoury
South Korea: Wael Hachem
Spain: Hani Chemaitelly
Moscow: Bachir Azzam
Ottawa: Bachir Tawk

At the central administration:

Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry: Abdel Sattar Issa
Director of Political Affairs: Ibrahim Assaf
Director of Financial Affairs: Fadi Ziadeh

