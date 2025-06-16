News
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
World News
16-06-2025 | 17:01
The Trump administration has told several Middle Eastern allies it will not intervene in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran unless "Iran targets Americans," two sources told Axios.
The message, delivered over the weekend, signals Washington’s intent to stay on the sidelines of the regional war unless directly provoked.
An Arab diplomat, according to the American news website, also stated that Iran has conveyed that it may be willing to discuss a ceasefire and resume nuclear negotiations—but only after it completes its retaliation and Israel halts its strikes.
Israel, meanwhile, has rejected any talk of de-escalation for now. Officials said they have seen "no indications" suggesting that "Iran wants a ceasefire."
According to Axios, Israeli officials stressed that the country "isn't interested in a ceasefire at the moment because it hasn't achieved the aims of destroying Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs."
