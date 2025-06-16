News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
16-06-2025 | 09:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon’s Cabinet approved a new round of diplomatic appointments during a session held at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos, who read the official decisions following the meeting.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need to keep Lebanon from being dragged into the ongoing regional war, warning of consequences the country is not responsible for.
Salam also said he had asked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to begin implementing prior decisions regarding the disarmament of Palestinian factions. However, no official date was set for the handover of weapons.
The Lebanese Foreign Minister also briefed the Cabinet on the status of hundreds of Lebanese citizens stranded at airports worldwide and possible solutions. The Cabinet was also updated on airport operations by the Minister of Public Works.
Discussion also took place on proposed amendments to the electoral law, with a ministerial committee formed to study the changes.
The Cabinet approved Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri’s proposal for a plan to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.
Ministers also agreed to revisit a proposal to establish a Ministry of Technology and Artificial Intelligence.
In a key financial decision, the Cabinet approved an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to open a permanent IMF representative office in Lebanon. It also approved raising the housing loan cap for beneficiaries from $50,000 to $100,000.
The Cabinet approved several ministry requests and grants while rejecting a conditional donation.
The Lebanese Energy Minister said he proposed suspending a planned increase in fuel prices. He emphasized that support for military personnel remains in place and stated that he would return to the Cabinet with a comprehensive proposal.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Policy
Nawaf Salam
Mahmoud Abbas
Paul Morcos
Next
First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-02
Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law
Lebanon News
2025-05-02
Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-12
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
2025-04-12
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Information Minister: Cabinet approves first step toward financial reform with banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Information Minister: Cabinet approves first step toward financial reform with banking secrecy law amendments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Speaker Berri meets World Bank officials, affirms readiness to pass key reform laws
Lebanon News
08:10
Speaker Berri meets World Bank officials, affirms readiness to pass key reform laws
0
Lebanon News
08:00
MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Lebanon News
08:00
MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
0
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:07
Loud blasts heard in west Tehran
Middle East News
11:07
Loud blasts heard in west Tehran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Speaker Berri meets World Bank officials, affirms readiness to pass key reform laws
Lebanon News
08:10
Speaker Berri meets World Bank officials, affirms readiness to pass key reform laws
0
Middle East News
05:11
Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran surface-to-surface missile launchers
Middle East News
05:11
Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran surface-to-surface missile launchers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
Lebanon News
13:32
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
Lebanon News
05:59
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
4
Middle East News
14:15
Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike
Middle East News
14:15
Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike
5
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
6
Middle East News
13:20
Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News
Middle East News
13:20
Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News
7
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
8
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More