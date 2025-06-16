Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict

16-06-2025 | 09:44

2min


Lebanon’s Cabinet approved a new round of diplomatic appointments during a session held at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos, who read the official decisions following the meeting.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need to keep Lebanon from being dragged into the ongoing regional war, warning of consequences the country is not responsible for.

Salam also said he had asked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to begin implementing prior decisions regarding the disarmament of Palestinian factions. However, no official date was set for the handover of weapons.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister also briefed the Cabinet on the status of hundreds of Lebanese citizens stranded at airports worldwide and possible solutions. The Cabinet was also updated on airport operations by the Minister of Public Works.

Discussion also took place on proposed amendments to the electoral law, with a ministerial committee formed to study the changes.

The Cabinet approved Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri’s proposal for a plan to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

Ministers also agreed to revisit a proposal to establish a Ministry of Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

In a key financial decision, the Cabinet approved an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to open a permanent IMF representative office in Lebanon. It also approved raising the housing loan cap for beneficiaries from $50,000 to $100,000.

The Cabinet approved several ministry requests and grants while rejecting a conditional donation.

The Lebanese Energy Minister said he proposed suspending a planned increase in fuel prices. He emphasized that support for military personnel remains in place and stated that he would return to the Cabinet with a comprehensive proposal.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Policy

Nawaf Salam

Mahmoud Abbas

Paul Morcos

