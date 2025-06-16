Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions

News Bulletin Reports
16-06-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
June 16 had initially been set as the start date for the handover of Palestinian weapons, beginning with the camps in Beirut. But the roar of regional war has allowed the failure of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to follow through on his commitments to pass largely unnoticed.

However, the war has only served to obscure what was already a faltering process. Even in the absence of conflict, the agreement was unlikely to be implemented. 

Abbas’s pledge to disarm faces longstanding internal Palestinian obstacles that predate the war.

According to two Lebanese sources, Abbas’s commitment to surrender weapons received a lukewarm response within the Palestine Liberation Organization, which includes factions opposed to disarmament.

While Palestinian sources insist that the PLO factions will ultimately comply with whatever the Palestinian president decides, regardless of internal objections, they also acknowledge another complicating factor: weapons held by other groups—including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Asbat al-Ansar, and hardline factions, especially in the Ein El Hilweh camp. Addressing this requires direct dialogue with those groups.

The sources noted that a Palestinian security delegation had visited Lebanon prior to Eid al-Adha to discuss the issue and then returned to Ramallah, with plans to return after the holiday—a trip that never happened.

The Lebanese side had been waiting for a clear timeline and mechanism for the handover, along with a designated starting point for implementation. 

A week passed without any response before the outbreak of war made it even more difficult for the delegation to travel from Ramallah, due to restricted air travel and the closure of regional airspace.

Despite the delay, Lebanese officials maintain that the matter is not closed. Once conditions stabilize, they intend to resume efforts to reach a practical framework for disarmament. 

Authorities in Lebanon have approached the issue through dialogue rather than confrontation, expressing in several meetings support for Palestinian rights—so long as they do not lead to permanent resettlement—and emphasizing that all arms must ultimately be under the control of the Lebanese state.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Palestine

Camps

Lebanon

Weapons

Handover

LBCI Next
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-29

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15

Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Israel army says struck Revolutionary Guard command centers in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

Israel army urges evacuation of Tehran district ahead of attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More