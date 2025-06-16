Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

As part of ongoing efforts to assist Lebanese stranded abroad, talks between Lebanese and Iraqi officials resulted in an agreement to operate direct flights between Beirut and Basra airports.



Two immediate flights will transport Iraqis currently in Lebanon back to Iraq, while Lebanese stranded in Iraq will be evacuated via Iraqi Airways.



Iraqi Airways confirmed its commitment to operating daily flights between the two cities until normal air traffic resumes.



Lebanon also urged citizens wishing to return from Iraq to Lebanon to book tickets through Iraqi Airways starting Monday.