Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

Lebanon News
16-06-2025 | 13:29
High views
Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home
Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

As part of ongoing efforts to assist Lebanese stranded abroad, talks between Lebanese and Iraqi officials resulted in an agreement to operate direct flights between Beirut and Basra airports.

Two immediate flights will transport Iraqis currently in Lebanon back to Iraq, while Lebanese stranded in Iraq will be evacuated via Iraqi Airways.

Iraqi Airways confirmed its commitment to operating daily flights between the two cities until normal air traffic resumes.

Lebanon also urged citizens wishing to return from Iraq to Lebanon to book tickets through Iraqi Airways starting Monday.

LBCI Next
First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
