YouTube Music contractors win historic union vote

Variety
2023-04-27 | 07:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
YouTube Music contractors win historic union vote
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
YouTube Music contractors win historic union vote

YouTube Music contractors have officially unionized with the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA after winning a historic vote through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Forty-one workers voted yes out of a total of 49 eligible voters; the remaining eight workers did not vote.

This election has meaningful implications for Google beyond YouTube Music. The union earned a big win in March, when the NLRB ruled that Google is an employer of these workers, even though they technically are employed by a contractor called Cognizant. Under this ruling, Google must bargain with the YouTube Music workers to ratify their union contract.

Because most Google workers are contractors with other companies, this could set a precedent for other divisions to organize as well. Google is attempting to challenge this ruling. But if this precedent-setting NLRB ruling holds, then these YouTube Music workers would become the first officially recognized union of tech workers at Google.
 

Variety

YouTube

Music

Contractor

Win

Historic

Union

Vote

LBCI Next
Why ChatGPT lies in some languages more than others
Elon Musk will likely testify about his Autopilot statements
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Britain's RMT union vote to accept new pay offer from Network Rail

LBCI
World
08:10

UK curbs nurses' strike after taking legal action against union

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:23

Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks

LBCI
Variety
09:11

Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-19

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
Variety
08:14

James Murdoch-backed Viacom18 to bring Succession, other HBO content to India

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Canada repatriates 14 women, children from Syria camp

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app