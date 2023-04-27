YouTube Music contractors win historic union vote

YouTube Music contractors have officially unionized with the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA after winning a historic vote through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Forty-one workers voted yes out of a total of 49 eligible voters; the remaining eight workers did not vote.



This election has meaningful implications for Google beyond YouTube Music. The union earned a big win in March, when the NLRB ruled that Google is an employer of these workers, even though they technically are employed by a contractor called Cognizant. Under this ruling, Google must bargain with the YouTube Music workers to ratify their union contract.



Because most Google workers are contractors with other companies, this could set a precedent for other divisions to organize as well. Google is attempting to challenge this ruling. But if this precedent-setting NLRB ruling holds, then these YouTube Music workers would become the first officially recognized union of tech workers at Google.