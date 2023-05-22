Fetch founder Melonee Wise joins Agility Robotics at CTO

2023-05-22
Fetch founder Melonee Wise joins Agility Robotics at CTO
Fetch founder Melonee Wise joins Agility Robotics at CTO

Agility's', the Oregon firm, most recent focus has been to commercialize. There’s no question that the technology is impressive here. That much was clear when it was still an OSU research project. The path to market, on the other hand, has been tricky.

A Ford partnership focused on last-mile delivery didn’t bear much fruit, so the thriving world of warehouse fulfillment and logistics beckoned. Along with piloting a new head-sporting version of its bipedal robot, the company has been on a hiring spree of late. Back in March, I had a chat with newly-minted COO, Aindrea Campbell, who previously worked at Apple and Ford. Last year, Agility appointed a new CFO (Renuka Ayer) and CCO (Rich Bohne), as well.
 

