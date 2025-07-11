Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has threatened diplomatic and economic escalation against Lebanon over what he described as continued neglect of the issue of Syrian detainees held in Lebanese prisons.



According to several unofficial Syrian media outlets, Damascus is reportedly considering a series of gradual measures, including suspending certain security and economic channels, closing border crossings, and imposing restrictions on the movement of Lebanese trucks.



However, other Syrian media sources have denied any intention by the Syrian government to take escalatory steps against Lebanon.



Amid the conflicting reports, an official Syrian position emerged, affirming that the fate of Syrian detainees in Lebanon is a priority for Damascus and should be resolved swiftly through formal bilateral channels.



While the Syrian government has clarified its stance, sources suggest that Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shibani, who postponed a previously scheduled visit to Beirut due to the Iranian-Israeli conflict, is now conditioning his visit on tangible progress in the detainees' case and a formal decision by Lebanese authorities to release the prisoners.



According to information obtained by LBCI, Syria expects the Lebanese government and judiciary to make concrete advancements in resolving the matter before it agrees to high-level talks or dispatches a delegation to Beirut.



On the Lebanese side, government sources point to an earlier goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's visit to Syria, during which the detainee file was discussed with Syrian officials. Both sides had agreed on the need to engage in direct dialogue to review the status of the detainees.



However, Lebanese officials argue that a blanket release of all detainees is not legally feasible. Some cases qualify for release, while others do not, and a thorough legal review is required to assess each file.



The sources confirm that a joint Lebanese-Syrian committee was established to follow up on the matter.



Yet, they note that the Syrian side has yet to take any initiative through this committee or show a willingness to hold coordination meetings.



As a result, Lebanon remains cautious and insists that any further steps must be based on a transparent legal framework and the Justice Ministry's established plan for handling all detainees in Lebanese prisons.



Beirut is holding firm on moving forward through the joint committee, emphasizing a structured and lawful approach to addressing the issue.