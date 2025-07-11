Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus

News Bulletin Reports
11-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has threatened diplomatic and economic escalation against Lebanon over what he described as continued neglect of the issue of Syrian detainees held in Lebanese prisons. 

According to several unofficial Syrian media outlets, Damascus is reportedly considering a series of gradual measures, including suspending certain security and economic channels, closing border crossings, and imposing restrictions on the movement of Lebanese trucks.

However, other Syrian media sources have denied any intention by the Syrian government to take escalatory steps against Lebanon. 

Amid the conflicting reports, an official Syrian position emerged, affirming that the fate of Syrian detainees in Lebanon is a priority for Damascus and should be resolved swiftly through formal bilateral channels.

While the Syrian government has clarified its stance, sources suggest that Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shibani, who postponed a previously scheduled visit to Beirut due to the Iranian-Israeli conflict, is now conditioning his visit on tangible progress in the detainees' case and a formal decision by Lebanese authorities to release the prisoners.

According to information obtained by LBCI, Syria expects the Lebanese government and judiciary to make concrete advancements in resolving the matter before it agrees to high-level talks or dispatches a delegation to Beirut.

On the Lebanese side, government sources point to an earlier goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's visit to Syria, during which the detainee file was discussed with Syrian officials. Both sides had agreed on the need to engage in direct dialogue to review the status of the detainees. 

However, Lebanese officials argue that a blanket release of all detainees is not legally feasible. Some cases qualify for release, while others do not, and a thorough legal review is required to assess each file.

The sources confirm that a joint Lebanese-Syrian committee was established to follow up on the matter. 

Yet, they note that the Syrian side has yet to take any initiative through this committee or show a willingness to hold coordination meetings.

As a result, Lebanon remains cautious and insists that any further steps must be based on a transparent legal framework and the Justice Ministry's established plan for handling all detainees in Lebanese prisons. 

Beirut is holding firm on moving forward through the joint committee, emphasizing a structured and lawful approach to addressing the issue.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Syrian

Detainees

Priority

Damascus

LBCI Next
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-05

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-17

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-21

Lebanon lowers flag at Baabda Palace in mourning for Pope Francis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10

Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-28

Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:21

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More