Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors

11-07-2025 | 12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors

The Cabinet has announced the new Deputy Governors for the Banque du Liban (BDL), who are Wassim Mansouri, Makram Bou Nassar, Salim Chahine, and Gaby Chinozian.

It was also declared that the head of the National Commission for the Forcibly Disappeared is Judge Joseph Samaha.

