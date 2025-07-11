News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11-07-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
For the first time since the Syrian crisis began in 2011, Lebanon has taken concrete steps toward resolving the longstanding issue of Syrian displacement.
In early July, the country launched the first phase of a coordinated voluntary return plan for Syrian refugees, supported by the United Nations.
The plan, developed in full coordination with both Lebanese and Syrian authorities, includes financial incentives and logistical support for refugees choosing to return to Syria.
Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed revealed to LBCI that each registered Syrian refugee will receive $100 before departure, while families will be given an additional $400 upon arrival in Syria. Transportation costs will be fully covered, and border crossing fees will be waived.
For example, a family of six would receive $600 in Lebanon and $400 after reaching Syria, totaling $1,000.
According to LBCI's sources, the initiative is being supported by Qatar, which is not only financing the effort but also backing early recovery and infrastructure rehabilitation projects in Syria to help ensure a minimum level of stability for returnees.
The Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry aims to return between 200,000 and 400,000 refugees throughout 2025. To date, approximately 15,000 individuals have registered to participate.
The first stage will focus on refugees living in camps in the Bekaa Valley and along the Litani River—areas marked by dire humanitarian conditions.
According to UNHCR, Lebanon currently hosts around 1.4 million Syrian refugees, with around 200,000 living in these camps.
The initiative marks a significant shift in international policy.
For years, the United Nations declined to support mass returns to Syria, citing concerns over potential reprisals.
However, current U.N. assessments now consider the conditions adequate for what is being termed a "supported voluntary return."
Domestically, the Lebanese government has demonstrated a rare level of political alignment on the issue.
A ministerial committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and comprising officials from the ministries of justice, interior, foreign affairs, defense, and social affairs, holds weekly meetings to oversee implementation. Lebanon's General Security Directorate is actively involved in facilitating the return process.
Though the plan may not signal the end of Lebanon's refugee crisis, it is widely seen as a critical first step. Built on coordination, support, and voluntary participation rather than coercion, the program offers a new path forward—and the first real glimpse of hope in more than a decade.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Chapter
Syria
Refugee
Return
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
2
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Lebanon News
07:46
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
5
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
8
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More