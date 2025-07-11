New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



For the first time since the Syrian crisis began in 2011, Lebanon has taken concrete steps toward resolving the longstanding issue of Syrian displacement.



In early July, the country launched the first phase of a coordinated voluntary return plan for Syrian refugees, supported by the United Nations.



The plan, developed in full coordination with both Lebanese and Syrian authorities, includes financial incentives and logistical support for refugees choosing to return to Syria.



Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed revealed to LBCI that each registered Syrian refugee will receive $100 before departure, while families will be given an additional $400 upon arrival in Syria. Transportation costs will be fully covered, and border crossing fees will be waived.



For example, a family of six would receive $600 in Lebanon and $400 after reaching Syria, totaling $1,000.



According to LBCI's sources, the initiative is being supported by Qatar, which is not only financing the effort but also backing early recovery and infrastructure rehabilitation projects in Syria to help ensure a minimum level of stability for returnees.



The Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry aims to return between 200,000 and 400,000 refugees throughout 2025. To date, approximately 15,000 individuals have registered to participate.



The first stage will focus on refugees living in camps in the Bekaa Valley and along the Litani River—areas marked by dire humanitarian conditions.



According to UNHCR, Lebanon currently hosts around 1.4 million Syrian refugees, with around 200,000 living in these camps.



The initiative marks a significant shift in international policy.



For years, the United Nations declined to support mass returns to Syria, citing concerns over potential reprisals.



However, current U.N. assessments now consider the conditions adequate for what is being termed a "supported voluntary return."



Domestically, the Lebanese government has demonstrated a rare level of political alignment on the issue.



A ministerial committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and comprising officials from the ministries of justice, interior, foreign affairs, defense, and social affairs, holds weekly meetings to oversee implementation. Lebanon's General Security Directorate is actively involved in facilitating the return process.



Though the plan may not signal the end of Lebanon's refugee crisis, it is widely seen as a critical first step. Built on coordination, support, and voluntary participation rather than coercion, the program offers a new path forward—and the first real glimpse of hope in more than a decade.