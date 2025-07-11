Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



With his popularity declining and opposition protests growing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his first day after returning from Washington—a trip he had hoped would mark a milestone in his political legacy among Israel’s prime ministers.



On Syria, efforts were made to announce a significant step from Washington ahead of the signing of a security agreement, but all attempts failed.



On Iran, Netanyahu had expected an announcement from Washington declaring an Israeli victory, but instead faced reports revealing that the war had not impacted Iran’s uranium enrichment program.



As for the hostage deal, where there had been widespread optimism about setting a date to sign an agreement, the issue ended in major disappointment and further inflamed internal tensions in Israel.



Netanyahu has been personally blamed for obstructing the deal due to his insistence on conditions seen as aimed at preserving his governing coalition, rather than safeguarding Israel’s security or the lives of the hostages.



Despite Netanyahu’s statements that a hostage deal is near, cautious optimism remains stalled. Meanwhile, Israel continues with its project to build what it has termed a “humanitarian city” to relocate 600,000 Palestinians—despite warnings and protests over a plan some have described as a ghetto.



The project’s estimated $6 billion cost is worsening Israel’s economic crisis and reinforcing its presence in Gaza, posing a major obstacle to progress on the hostage deal.



Despite the deepening crisis surrounding the negotiations, the Israeli government is exploring how to implement a plan to keep its military forces in the Rafah area and maintain control over a broad zone—despite growing calls to end the war and bring all hostages home.



Israeli soldiers continue to be killed in Gaza, while the number of reservists refusing to serve is on the rise.