News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
11-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
With his popularity declining and opposition protests growing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his first day after returning from Washington—a trip he had hoped would mark a milestone in his political legacy among Israel’s prime ministers.
On Syria, efforts were made to announce a significant step from Washington ahead of the signing of a security agreement, but all attempts failed.
On Iran, Netanyahu had expected an announcement from Washington declaring an Israeli victory, but instead faced reports revealing that the war had not impacted Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
As for the hostage deal, where there had been widespread optimism about setting a date to sign an agreement, the issue ended in major disappointment and further inflamed internal tensions in Israel.
Netanyahu has been personally blamed for obstructing the deal due to his insistence on conditions seen as aimed at preserving his governing coalition, rather than safeguarding Israel’s security or the lives of the hostages.
Despite Netanyahu’s statements that a hostage deal is near, cautious optimism remains stalled. Meanwhile, Israel continues with its project to build what it has termed a “humanitarian city” to relocate 600,000 Palestinians—despite warnings and protests over a plan some have described as a ghetto.
The project’s estimated $6 billion cost is worsening Israel’s economic crisis and reinforcing its presence in Gaza, posing a major obstacle to progress on the hostage deal.
Despite the deepening crisis surrounding the negotiations, the Israeli government is exploring how to implement a plan to keep its military forces in the Rafah area and maintain control over a broad zone—despite growing calls to end the war and bring all hostages home.
Israeli soldiers continue to be killed in Gaza, while the number of reservists refusing to serve is on the rise.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Prime Minister
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Iran
Syria
Plan
Hostages
Next
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
2
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Lebanon News
07:46
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
5
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
8
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More