Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor

Lebanon News
11-07-2025 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon&#39;s new Financial Prosecutor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor

The Lebanese Cabinet has appointed Judge Maher Mohammad Shaaito as the country's new Financial Public Prosecutor.
 
Born in 1973 in Deyrintar, a town in the southern district of Bint Jbeil, Shaaito is married to Mona Mahdi and is the father of two sons, Wissam and Ibrahim. He has a brother and sister living abroad.

Shaaito studied law at the Lebanese University–Branch I, graduating in 1993 with the second-highest rank in his class. He joined the Judicial Institute in 1994 and graduated in 1997.

In the same year, he was appointed as a sole judge in the Deir El Qamar court and later that year as a criminal judge in Beirut.

In 2003, Shaaito became a public prosecutor in Mount Lebanon. He was named president of the Beirut Indictment Chamber in 2017.

From 2018 to 2021, he also served as a member of the Higher Judicial Council.

Lebanon News

Cabinet

Maher Shaaito

Lebanon

Financial

Prosecutor

LBCI Next
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-29

Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

France's Macron: New Russia sanctions could hit financial services, hydrocarbons in coming days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-30

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-09

Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
World News
2025-07-10

Zelensky urges faster sanctions after deadly Kyiv strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-09

Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-10

Houthi leader says group won't permit sea passage of goods related to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:21

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More