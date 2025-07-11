The Lebanese Cabinet has appointed Judge Maher Mohammad Shaaito as the country's new Financial Public Prosecutor.



Born in 1973 in Deyrintar, a town in the southern district of Bint Jbeil, Shaaito is married to Mona Mahdi and is the father of two sons, Wissam and Ibrahim. He has a brother and sister living abroad.



Shaaito studied law at the Lebanese University–Branch I, graduating in 1993 with the second-highest rank in his class. He joined the Judicial Institute in 1994 and graduated in 1997.



In the same year, he was appointed as a sole judge in the Deir El Qamar court and later that year as a criminal judge in Beirut.



In 2003, Shaaito became a public prosecutor in Mount Lebanon. He was named president of the Beirut Indictment Chamber in 2017.



From 2018 to 2021, he also served as a member of the Higher Judicial Council.