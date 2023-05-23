Microsoft’s cloud-hosted developer workstations will soon be generally available

Microsoft announced that its Dev Box, a cloud-hosted Windows-based developer workstation in the cloud, will become generally available in July.



These machines will now come in a wider variety of SKUs, ranging from 8 to 32 cores and with up to 128GB of memory and 2TB of storage. Microsoft is also making new starter images available in the Azure Marketplace that will make it easier for developers to customize these machines — and the software that runs on them — for their individual needs.