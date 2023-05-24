Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

Variety
2023-05-24 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI&#39;s &quot;We Miss Lebanon&quot; campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI's #WeMissLebanon campaign won three medals in three categories at the Caples Awards in London, the first "free-to-enter" global advertising awards show run by creative people. 

Created by Impact BBDO, the #WeMissLebanon campaign won a gold medal in the PR category, a silver in the Ambient, Guerilla, and OOH category, and another silver medal in the Integrated Campaigns category, helping IMPACT BBDO win Global Agency of the Year at the show. 

Previously winning a silver award in the Social & Influencer category at Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, MENA's Festival and Awards for creative excellence in branded communications, the #WeMissLebanon campaign has accomplished wide success, becoming the number 1 trending hashtag on Twitter, gaining millions of impressions on social media, and gaining the coverage in more than 150 international publications. 

The campaign also attracted over 18.5 million views on TikTok and recorded a click-through rate (CTR) of 40X on LinkedIn, exceeding the average by 3966 percent. 

Becoming the most-watched TV program on LBCI, the Miss Lebanon pageant has been for years a highly awaited event in Lebanon; however, due to the current crisis, the pageant was halted for four years. 

However, due to its popularity, the pageant returned in 2022, "stronger than ever" under the hashtag #WeMissLebanon, crowning Yasmina Zaytoun. 

The "We Miss Lebanon" campaign aimed at transforming the national event into a platform for female activists fighting for women's freedoms and advocating for a country that is losing its identity. 

The campaign featured a digital activation, launching a filter on social media that accessorized users with a sash displaying the slogan "We Miss Lebanon." 

The sashes were also edited onto photos of women activists, protestors, and others who contributed to the community during the crisis, making the campaign gain exposure on diverse media channels, including television, outdoor activations, social media platforms, and print outlets.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

LBCI

Impact BBDO

WeMissLebanon

Campaign

Miss Lebanon

Silver

Gold

Medals

The Caples Awards

London

LBCI Next
TikTok’s lead privacy regulator in Europe takes heat from MEPs
Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government as debt strains grew
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-22

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-01

Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-30

Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:13

Gitai wants to build a robotic labor force for the moon and Mars

LBCI
Variety
09:57

Laced, a UK-based resale marketplace for authenticated premium sneakers, raises $12M

LBCI
Variety
09:55

Microsoft’s AI reaches Indian villages

LBCI
Variety
09:53

The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition mobile controller is now available for Android

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More