Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Variety
2023-05-24 | 08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
LBCI's #WeMissLebanon campaign won three medals in three categories at the Caples Awards in London, the first "free-to-enter" global advertising awards show run by creative people.
Created by Impact BBDO, the #WeMissLebanon campaign won a gold medal in the PR category, a silver in the Ambient, Guerilla, and OOH category, and another silver medal in the Integrated Campaigns category, helping IMPACT BBDO win Global Agency of the Year at the show.
Previously winning a silver award in the Social & Influencer category at Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, MENA's Festival and Awards for creative excellence in branded communications, the #WeMissLebanon campaign has accomplished wide success, becoming the number 1 trending hashtag on Twitter, gaining millions of impressions on social media, and gaining the coverage in more than 150 international publications.
The campaign also attracted over 18.5 million views on TikTok and recorded a click-through rate (CTR) of 40X on LinkedIn, exceeding the average by 3966 percent.
Becoming the most-watched TV program on LBCI, the Miss Lebanon pageant has been for years a highly awaited event in Lebanon; however, due to the current crisis, the pageant was halted for four years.
However, due to its popularity, the pageant returned in 2022, "stronger than ever" under the hashtag #WeMissLebanon, crowning Yasmina Zaytoun.
The "We Miss Lebanon" campaign aimed at transforming the national event into a platform for female activists fighting for women's freedoms and advocating for a country that is losing its identity.
The campaign featured a digital activation, launching a filter on social media that accessorized users with a sash displaying the slogan "We Miss Lebanon."
The sashes were also edited onto photos of women activists, protestors, and others who contributed to the community during the crisis, making the campaign gain exposure on diverse media channels, including television, outdoor activations, social media platforms, and print outlets.
