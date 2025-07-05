US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack expressed optimism for Lebanon’s future in a post on X, calling the current moment a “historic” opportunity for national unity.



“Lebanon’s hope awakens!!! The opportunity is now,” Barrack wrote. “This is a historic moment to supersede the strained confessionalism of the past and finally fulfill Lebanon’s true promise of the hope of ‘One country, one people, one army.’”



Quoting U.S. President Donald Trump, Barrack added: “Lebanon is a great place, with great people. Let's make Lebanon Great again.”

