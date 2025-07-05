News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
News Bulletin Reports
05-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack declared on X that Lebanon stands at a historic crossroads, saying, "The opportunity is in our hands now" as he prepares for crucial talks with Lebanese officials on Monday.
Barrack described the coming days as a defining moment in Lebanon's history—a chance to break free from the burdens of sectarian division and move toward the "real promise of a united nation: One country, one people, one army."
His remarks came as Lebanese officials finalized their response to the U.S. proposal Barrack presented last month, which focuses on the exclusive control of weapons by the Lebanese state, a core demand from Washington.
The statement is widely seen as a calculated effort by the U.S. to pressure Lebanon into advancing negotiations on the American proposal. Israel also exerted its own pressure Friday, launching airstrikes on South Lebanon that killed and wounded several people.
Meanwhile, Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan departed Lebanon early Saturday, according to LBCI, following several days of meetings with Lebanese officials, including a second round of talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Their discussions focused on Lebanon's response to Barrack's proposal.
Sources say Bin Farhan emphasized the importance of Lebanon fulfilling its commitments as outlined in the presidential oath and ministerial statement, particularly regarding arms control and the urgent need to implement long-delayed reforms.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
US
Envoy
Tom Barrack
Message
Lebanon
Nation
Army
Next
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli strikes kill one in Houla, one in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad: Lebanon's Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli strikes kill one in Houla, one in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad: Lebanon's Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran surface-to-surface missile launchers
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran surface-to-surface missile launchers
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israeli army says one of its drones downed over Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israeli army says one of its drones downed over Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
0
Press Highlights
2025-05-01
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
2025-05-01
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
0
World News
2025-04-06
Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay
World News
2025-04-06
Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
2
Lebanon News
11:50
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal
Lebanon News
11:50
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal
3
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
4
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
6
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More