US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack declared on X that Lebanon stands at a historic crossroads, saying, "The opportunity is in our hands now" as he prepares for crucial talks with Lebanese officials on Monday.



Barrack described the coming days as a defining moment in Lebanon's history—a chance to break free from the burdens of sectarian division and move toward the "real promise of a united nation: One country, one people, one army."



His remarks came as Lebanese officials finalized their response to the U.S. proposal Barrack presented last month, which focuses on the exclusive control of weapons by the Lebanese state, a core demand from Washington.



The statement is widely seen as a calculated effort by the U.S. to pressure Lebanon into advancing negotiations on the American proposal. Israel also exerted its own pressure Friday, launching airstrikes on South Lebanon that killed and wounded several people.



Meanwhile, Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan departed Lebanon early Saturday, according to LBCI, following several days of meetings with Lebanese officials, including a second round of talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Their discussions focused on Lebanon's response to Barrack's proposal.



Sources say Bin Farhan emphasized the importance of Lebanon fulfilling its commitments as outlined in the presidential oath and ministerial statement, particularly regarding arms control and the urgent need to implement long-delayed reforms.