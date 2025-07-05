News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
Lebanon News
05-07-2025 | 02:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the armed displays that took place in Beirut.
He confirmed that he had contacted the Ministers of Interior and Justice, asking them to take the necessary measures in accordance with the applicable laws, arrest those responsible, and refer them for investigation.
Lebanon News
Prime Minster
Nawaf Salam
Armed Displays
Beirut
Next
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
0
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
0
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
3
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
4
Lebanon News
12:36
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
12:36
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
6
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
7
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
8
Lebanon News
11:03
R&B meets Afrobeat – HERITAGE is coming! 🎶 Grab your tickets now!
Lebanon News
11:03
R&B meets Afrobeat – HERITAGE is coming! 🎶 Grab your tickets now!
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More