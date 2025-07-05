News
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
Lebanon News
05-07-2025 | 07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
Amid heightened diplomatic efforts ahead of the anticipated U.S. initiative, Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan left Lebanon at dawn, according to LBCI.
Bin Farhan's departure followed a series of high-level meetings with Lebanese officials, including his second sit-down with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Their latest talks centered on the outcome of ongoing discussions regarding Lebanon’s formal response to the proposal presented by U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack.
According to informed sources, during his meetings, Bin Farhan consistently emphasized the urgent need for Lebanon to fulfill key commitments outlined in the presidential oath and the ministerial policy statement.
In particular, he underscored the importance of affirming the exclusive authority of the state over weapons and the necessity of approving and implementing long-overdue reforms.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Saudi Arabia
Envoy
Lebanon
Arms
Control
Reforms
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Previous
