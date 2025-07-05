LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms

Lebanon News
05-07-2025 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms

Amid heightened diplomatic efforts ahead of the anticipated U.S. initiative, Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan left Lebanon at dawn, according to LBCI.

Bin Farhan's departure followed a series of high-level meetings with Lebanese officials, including his second sit-down with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Their latest talks centered on the outcome of ongoing discussions regarding Lebanon’s formal response to the proposal presented by U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack.

According to informed sources, during his meetings, Bin Farhan consistently emphasized the urgent need for Lebanon to fulfill key commitments outlined in the presidential oath and the ministerial policy statement. 

In particular, he underscored the importance of affirming the exclusive authority of the state over weapons and the necessity of approving and implementing long-overdue reforms.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Saudi Arabia

Envoy

Lebanon

Arms

Control

Reforms

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

R&B meets Afrobeat – HERITAGE is coming! 🎶 Grab your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More