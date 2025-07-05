Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Could next week mark the beginning of the end of the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas?



Optimism is cautiously growing as Israeli officials received Hamas' latest amendments to the Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, despite lingering points of disagreement still under negotiation.



The most sensitive issue remains Hamas' demand for a formal, final commitment from Washington to end the war entirely. Current proposals, backed by the U.S. and mediators, guarantee a full ceasefire during the initial 60-day phase of the prisoner exchange deal but stop short of committing to a permanent end to hostilities.



Israeli officials familiar with Hamas' response anticipate gaps in positions over three main points: the future deployment of Israeli forces in Gaza, the delivery and management of humanitarian aid, and the specifics of Washington's security guarantees regarding a lasting ceasefire.



Humanitarian assistance is expected to begin on day one of the agreement, but Hamas insists on safeguards to prevent shortages in food supplies, particularly for bakeries and hospitals. The group is pushing for aid to be channeled through established international organizations like the United Nations and the Red Crescent, rather than through the American company recently involved in aid deliveries.



The introduction of engineering and construction equipment for Gaza's devastated hospitals, homes, and infrastructure remains among the most contentious demands raised by Hamas.



Despite these hurdles, negotiators report no major deadlock over the proposed Israeli military redeployment in Gaza. Hamas has shown flexibility, contingent on continued negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire both during and after the 60-day phase.



The agreement framework involves a phased release of live hostages followed by the return of bodies, alongside Israel's staged release of Palestinian prisoners.



Simultaneously, Israeli forces would begin withdrawing from northern Gaza, particularly the Netzarim corridor, and progressively toward the south.



The deal outlines strict conditions for the prisoner release days, including a halt to offensive military operations and a 10 to 12-hour suspension of aerial surveillance and intelligence flights.



All eyes are now on Washington, where a decisive meeting is scheduled for Monday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. Ahead of that, Israel's security cabinet will convene late Saturday to review Hamas' response and finalize the Israeli position for the high-stakes talks in the U.S. capital.