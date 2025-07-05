Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal

Sources informed LBCI that the meeting between Lebanese Grand Mufti Abdul Latif Derian and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus was described as "frank."



However, no credibility was given to the alleged Israeli proposal suggesting Syria abandon its claim to the occupied Golan Heights in exchange for control over Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli and parts of the Bekaa Valley.



Sources familiar with the discussions told LBCI that the controversial proposal, circulated by Israeli media outlets, was not even considered during the talks.