British Airways, Boots staff suffers possible data breach

Variety
2023-06-05 | 09:39
High views

0min


Tens of thousands of British Airways and Boots employees may have had their personal data breached following a cyber attack on their payroll provider, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

British Airways and pharmacy chain Boots did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

The compromised data includes names, addresses and national insurance numbers, the Telegraph reported.
 

