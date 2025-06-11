PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings

11-06-2025 | 07:42
PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings
2min
PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. 

The discussions focused on the latest political developments, the situation in South Lebanon, and the recent Israeli attacks on the country.

Prime Minister Salam also received a delegation from the Republic of Belarus, which included Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Vadim Ipatov, accompanied by a ministerial and parliamentary delegation. 

The meeting was attended by Belarus’s non-resident Ambassador, Yuri Sluka, and Belarus’s Honorary Consul in Lebanon, Elie Sarkis.

Following the meeting, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich highlighted the growing interest of Belarus in strengthening long-term cooperation with Lebanon, particularly in agriculture, food industries, education, and healthcare. He noted that over 600 Lebanese students are currently studying in Belarus, with plans to increase that number.

Karankevich announced the donation of several ambulances to the Lebanese Ministry of Health as a gesture of solidarity and discussed future cooperation in providing medical equipment, emergency response support, and training.

He also stressed the need to activate the joint cooperation committee and expedite the signing of memorandums of understanding. He concluded by thanking Lebanese officials for their hospitality and expressing hope for strengthened bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Human Rights Watch officials to discuss justice for victims of recent war crimes in Lebanon, emphasizing government involvement and judicial independence. 

He also held talks with UAE airport management companies and others about operating Qlaiaat Airport and improving security at Beirut’s international airport. 

