Lebanese Army says two Israeli drones crash in South Lebanon's Houla and Beit Lif

09-06-2025 | 06:47
Lebanese Army says two Israeli drones crash in South Lebanon&#39;s Houla and Beit Lif
Lebanese Army says two Israeli drones crash in South Lebanon's Houla and Beit Lif

On Monday, two drones belonging to the Israeli military crashed in the southern Lebanese towns of Houla in the Marjayoun district and Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district.

Lebanese Army patrols secured the crash sites and transported the drones to a specialized military unit for inspection and necessary follow-up procedures.
 

