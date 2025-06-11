Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The term of Lebanon's four deputy governors at the Banque du Liban (BDL) officially ended on June 9, yet no successors have been appointed, nor have the current officials had their mandates renewed.



While the publicly cited reason for the delay is the packed travel schedules of the President and the Prime Minister, the real cause lies in deep political divisions—primarily between the President and the Parliament Speaker and, to a lesser extent, between the President and the Prime Minister, along with other stakeholders involved in the appointments.



This institutional deadlock is not limited to BDL.



Similar paralysis has affected judicial and diplomatic appointments. Political infighting, conflicting conditions, and a quota-based power-sharing system have complicated even the distribution of ambassadorial posts to key global capitals.



In the judiciary, tensions have escalated into a standoff between Justice Minister Adel Nassar and Speaker Nabih Berri over appointments in the financial judiciary sector.



Lebanon is teetering on the brink of total paralysis. Every major decision appears suspended, dependent on unpredictable external developments, while political gridlock deepens with each passing day.



Security concerns add to the instability, with mounting obstacles to implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the withdrawal of Hezbollah's weapons north of the Litani River, as well as the disarmament of Palestinian groups.



On the financial front, the international community is awaiting the adoption of a comprehensive package of reform laws and a credible plan to close the financial gap, prerequisites for finalizing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Ultimately, Lebanon remains mired in political obstruction. A profound trust crisis persists among the country's leaders as they await foreign initiatives that have yet to materialize.



Meanwhile, the goal of rebuilding the state, reforming its institutions, and putting Lebanon on a path to recovery remains suspended in uncertainty, with no resolution in sight.