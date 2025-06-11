President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

Lebanon News
11-06-2025 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

President Joseph Aoun affirmed that the state has made the decision to implement the necessary reforms, confront corruption and waste, and is determined to enforce the laws in this regard, with the support of the judiciary, which has already begun steps to strengthen its role and fulfill its responsibilities.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Beirut Traders Association led by Nicolas Chammas, President Aoun acknowledged the difficulties facing the delegation and the Lebanese people, noting that while reform takes time, “the train has been placed on the right track.”

He praised the resilience of the Lebanese people, including merchants, for standing firm and not giving in to the immense challenges they have faced, calling for solidarity and unity to help lift Lebanon.

“There is no such thing as impossible. Yes, there are difficulties, but they can be overcome,” he said, stressing the need for joint efforts from the state, citizens, and all sectors, including the commercial sector.

Regarding the security situation, Aoun said it has become more stable, which is a reason for optimism, noting that the security agencies are fulfilling their roles.

He also declared that the Lebanese Army is working to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory despite its limited resources. 

As an example, he mentioned efforts to address the issue of weapons in Palestinian camps, which are being tackled in cooperation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and through coordination between Lebanese and Palestinian security agencies. 

He said significant progress has been made on this front.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Beirut Traders Association

Reforms

Judiciary

LBCI Next
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

Lebanon's President Aoun visits Beirut Port to inspect customs and security operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-29

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms

LBCI
Press Highlights
2025-05-01

President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Justice Minister Nassar stresses state authority over arms, vows to shield judiciary from politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Gebran Bassil meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss local and regional developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
World News
2025-05-02

Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:13

Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Lebanon and UNIFIL sign Memorandum of Understanding to support army needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israeli government on brink: US wields influence to avert collapse amid Mideast turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More