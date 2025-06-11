President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

President Joseph Aoun affirmed that the state has made the decision to implement the necessary reforms, confront corruption and waste, and is determined to enforce the laws in this regard, with the support of the judiciary, which has already begun steps to strengthen its role and fulfill its responsibilities.



During a meeting with a delegation from the Beirut Traders Association led by Nicolas Chammas, President Aoun acknowledged the difficulties facing the delegation and the Lebanese people, noting that while reform takes time, “the train has been placed on the right track.”



He praised the resilience of the Lebanese people, including merchants, for standing firm and not giving in to the immense challenges they have faced, calling for solidarity and unity to help lift Lebanon.



“There is no such thing as impossible. Yes, there are difficulties, but they can be overcome,” he said, stressing the need for joint efforts from the state, citizens, and all sectors, including the commercial sector.



Regarding the security situation, Aoun said it has become more stable, which is a reason for optimism, noting that the security agencies are fulfilling their roles.



He also declared that the Lebanese Army is working to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory despite its limited resources.



As an example, he mentioned efforts to address the issue of weapons in Palestinian camps, which are being tackled in cooperation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and through coordination between Lebanese and Palestinian security agencies.



He said significant progress has been made on this front.