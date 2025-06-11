EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

The European Union delegation to Lebanon confirmed to LBCI that the European Commission's decision to place Lebanon on the list of high-risk countries in the field of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) is based on a decision made in October 2024, following Lebanon’s inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.



The delegation clarified that this decision is now being formally enacted and does not reflect the performance of the current Lebanese government, whether in terms of progress on reforms or shortcomings.