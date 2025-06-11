EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

Lebanon News
11-06-2025 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

The European Union delegation to Lebanon confirmed to LBCI that the European Commission's decision to place Lebanon on the list of high-risk countries in the field of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) is based on a decision made in October 2024, following Lebanon’s inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.

The delegation clarified that this decision is now being formally enacted and does not reflect the performance of the current Lebanese government, whether in terms of progress on reforms or shortcomings.

Lebanon News

European Union

Lebanon

FATF

Government

Reform

LBCI Next
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:40

EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-12

LBCI sources: Syria to attend IMF meetings in Washington with official delegation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-30

Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Justice Minister Nassar stresses state authority over arms, vows to shield judiciary from politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Gebran Bassil meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss local and regional developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
World News
2025-05-02

Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:13

Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Lebanon and UNIFIL sign Memorandum of Understanding to support army needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israeli government on brink: US wields influence to avert collapse amid Mideast turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More