Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech

News Bulletin Reports
11-06-2025 | 13:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life around the world, Lebanon is making a modest attempt to join the conversation. The country recently appointed a state minister for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence—though without a clear mandate or defined responsibilities.

In June 2025, MPs César Abi Khalil and Nicolas Sehnaoui introduced a draft law to establish a “National Authority for Artificial Intelligence,” a body meant to oversee the use of AI in Lebanon. 

The authority would be tasked with monitoring companies, setting policies, protecting data privacy, and establishing standards for what is or isn’t acceptable use of AI.

But the question isn’t why Lebanon is acting now. It’s how long it will take for anything to move forward.

In Lebanon’s legislative system, laws can spend months—if not years—circulating between committees. 

Once introduced, a draft bill must be referred by the parliament speaker to a relevant committee. It may then be handed to a subcommittee for review, where it undergoes revisions, discussions, and recommendations. 

Meetings get postponed due to lack of quorum. Some MPs don’t show up. Other issues take precedence. Eventually, the proposal may be shelved entirely.
It’s a familiar story. Lebanon has yet to find a lasting solution to its waste crisis after more than a decade. An e-signature law took years to pass and has barely been implemented.

So how long will it take to regulate a technology advancing by the day?

In reality, Lebanese lawmakers can act quickly when there’s enough pressure. The amendment to the banking secrecy law, for example, was passed in less than a week under demands from the International Monetary Fund.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Artificial Intelligence

Lebanon

Struggle

Tech

Laws

LBCI Next
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-25

Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More