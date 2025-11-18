Google releases Gemini 3 in push to lead AI race

18-11-2025 | 11:05
Google releases Gemini 3 in push to lead AI race
Google releases Gemini 3 in push to lead AI race

Google debuted its latest Gemini AI on Tuesday, using it to enhance its dedicated app and popular search engine, as the tech titan competes in a crowded race to deploy artificial intelligence technology.

Gemini 3 was touted by its creators as the "best model in the world" for interpreting and processing data from text, images, audio and video, and as enabling a powerful new digital "agent" for creating applications on command.

AFP

