Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

World News
2023-07-31 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sri Lanka&#39;s Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

According to data released by the Department of Census and Statistics, the inflation rate in Sri Lanka continued to decrease in July, reaching 6.3%. 

This is the lowest rate recorded in the country in about two years as it grapples with a deep economic crisis.
 
The inflation rate peaked at 69.8% in September last year before sharply declining. Last month, it was recorded at 12%.
 
The island nation, with a population of 22 million, has been struggling to repay its external debt of $46 billion (43 billion euros) since April 2022, during an unprecedented economic crisis that has caused food, fuel, and medicines shortages for months.
 
President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office in the country a year ago after his predecessor fled amid violent protests.
 
Since then, Sri Lanka has been trying to improve its situation with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund, although it is expected to remain insolvent until 2026.
 
In early June, the Deputy Director-General of the International Monetary Fund stated that the country's economy has shown "modest signs of improvement," but Colombo must continue implementing painful reforms.

World News

Sri Lanka

Inflation

Economy

Crisis

LBCI Next
West African States impose economic blockade on Niger
Pope Francis calls on Russia to return to Ukrainian grain export agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21

Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy

LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:31

Kyiv signs agreement with Turkish company on repairing drones

LBCI
World News
12:55

Myanmar junta postpones election promised after 2021 coup: State TV

LBCI
World News
10:46

Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase

LBCI
World News
08:35

At least two dead in Ukrainian attack on Donetsk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-12

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20

Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More