A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In Paris, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the situation in south Lebanon and the implementation of Resolution 1701, as well as the presidential elections, with French President Emmanuel Macron.



It was supposed that Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, would also participate in these talks, but he apologized.

Mikati conveyed to Berri what transpired there upon his return from the French capital.



It is learned that the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will return to Beirut on Saturday to discuss with Berri the French initiative to extricate south Lebanon from the cycle of war, prevent its expansion, and reach a long-term agreement at the border.

He will also hold talks with Mikati and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



The meeting between Berri and Mikati also discussed the Syrian refugee file, which will dominate the discussions held by a European delegation and the Cypriot President for the second time in Beirut within a month.



In these two upcoming visits, the issue of displacement and its repercussions on Lebanon and Europe will be a key agenda item, in light of the plan being prepared by Lebanon, which it will present at the Brussels conference.