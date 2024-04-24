High-Level Talks in Paris: Lebanon's Strategy on Southern Situation and Refugee Crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
High-Level Talks in Paris: Lebanon&#39;s Strategy on Southern Situation and Refugee Crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
High-Level Talks in Paris: Lebanon's Strategy on Southern Situation and Refugee Crisis

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In Paris, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the situation in south Lebanon and the implementation of Resolution 1701, as well as the presidential elections, with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

It was supposed that Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, would also participate in these talks, but he apologized. 
 
Mikati conveyed to Berri what transpired there upon his return from the French capital.

It is learned that the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will return to Beirut on Saturday to discuss with Berri the French initiative to extricate south Lebanon from the cycle of war, prevent its expansion, and reach a long-term agreement at the border. 
He will also hold talks with Mikati and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

The meeting between Berri and Mikati also discussed the Syrian refugee file, which will dominate the discussions held by a European delegation and the Cypriot President for the second time in Beirut within a month.

In these two upcoming visits, the issue of displacement and its repercussions on Lebanon and Europe will be a key agenda item, in light of the plan being prepared by Lebanon, which it will present at the Brussels conference.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

France

Politics

LBCI Next
Unraveling the Impact: A Comprehensive Look at the al-Aqsa Flood and Regional Ramifications
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-15

France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Border Escalation: Rockets, Drones, and Political Turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Jordanian PM: Escalation in the region will lead to dangerous paths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23

Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of 'terrorist groups,' report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:17

Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More