Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

After 13 years since the onset of the Syrian conflict and successive waves of displacement, Lebanon finds itself embroiled in a struggle for national security as it grapples with the Syrian refugee crisis.

As a result of shuttle meetings held before the Brussels conference, a series of meetings between the General Security and UNHCR have been decided upon to obtain detailed data regarding the registration dates of Syrians with UNHCR and to acquire their phone numbers, allowing for the identification of those who move between Syria and Lebanon. 

If UNHCR refrains from cooperation, General Security will proceed with deporting Syrians unilaterally, with the Cabinet covering it through official decisions. 

This step, if taken, would be unprecedented. Does it enable Lebanon to deport Syrians according to the law? However, General Security sources consider that the 2003 agreement does not apply to Syrians, and Lebanon needs a new agreement.

The 2003 agreement was signed as a result of the clandestine entry of Iraqis, giving them a two-month deadline to apply for asylum, to be examined by General Security, which grants temporary residency to asylum seekers pending their deportation to a third country. 

Syrians have been present for several years, and General Security has no asylum applications from them. 

In any case, Lebanon is navigating between the traps of respecting human rights law and the Convention against Torture in dealing with those afraid of returning on one hand, and its national interest on the other. 

Will Lebanon follow in the footsteps of other countries that prioritize their interests above all else, as Turkey did in 2022 when it deported hundreds of refugees? 

At that time, Human Rights Watch accused Ankara of arbitrary action and violating international law, while Turkey considered those deported not to have refugee status in the first place.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Refugees

Crisis

Security

UN

UNHCR

LBCI Next
Unraveling the Impact: A Comprehensive Look at the al-Aqsa Flood and Regional Ramifications
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon's Pragmatic Approach to Addressing the Syrian Displacement Crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Border Escalation: Rockets, Drones, and Political Turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

High-Level Talks in Paris: Lebanon's Strategy on Southern Situation and Refugee Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09

Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

LBCI
World News
11:29

Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More