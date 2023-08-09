Biden says he will visit Vietnam soon

2023-08-09 | 02:10
Biden says he will visit Vietnam soon
Biden says he will visit Vietnam soon

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he will be visiting Vietnam "soon" as part of an effort to enhance relations with Hanoi, while Washington aims to counter China's influence in the region.

Biden stated in New Mexico, "I will visit Vietnam soon because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner." He added, "We find ourselves in a situation where all these changes are happening all around the world, at a time when we have an opportunity... to change the dynamics."

The South China Sea is a major area of concern, as various countries, including China and Vietnam, dispute sovereignty over its waters, small islands, and coral reefs.

Analysts believe that Hanoi might have some reservations about the idea of enhancing relations with Washington, as Beijing is a significant economic partner for Vietnam.

The United States does not have any claims in the South China Sea, but it conducts regular patrols in the region, which raises China's ire.

Washington emphasizes that it seeks to ensure "freedom of navigation" in this sea, through which goods worth billions of dollars pass annually.



AFP
 

World News

President

Joe Biden

Visit

Vietnam

Ties

US

