Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi affirmed on Wednesday that the security plan is a necessity and has been demanded by many politicians and citizens.



He stated that the plan's goal is not to impound cars or motorcycles but to make sure people feel safe again.



In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Mawlawi said: "Every Lebanese should be satisfied with the security plan, and I do not accept the notion that there are groups who want 'instability.'"



He stated that security forces have dealt with citizens according to military ethics and as required.



He further added that the financial crisis the citizens are experiencing has nothing to do with the Ministry of Interior, saying: "We are trying to protect them from theft and robbery, and to ensure stability and safety."



He expressed: "I did not close the Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority. The reasons for the closure were due to some individuals being pursued, and there were financial issues related to the exchange rate," affirming that it has been open since April 2023.



Mawlawi revealed that the Authority completes 947 transactions daily, which is the maximum productivity, and its doors are open on Saturdays and Sundays to meet citizens' needs.



The Minister of Interior revealed during the interview that within a maximum of two months, citizens will be able to take the driving test.



He added: "Regarding driving licenses, we have conducted exams for driving-test committees and asked driving schools to fill out the forms. Officers will review them, and these schools will undergo training at the Internal Security Forces establishment."

During the interview, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior said that the individuals affected by law enforcement and security maintenance are the ones directing campaigns against the security plan.



He also mentioned: "Municipalities need to follow the law because they are not separate from the state. We do not support municipalities taking care of their own security, and we are not targeting anyone."



He confirmed that the security plan is designed to ensure the security of the country.

Minister Bassam Mawlawi mentioned that trucks that were discovered carrying weapons supposedly intended for commercial use. This suggests they were meant to be sold to Lebanese citizens, posing a risk of increased crime.

Regarding the recent developments in the Syrian refugee issue, the Minister of Interior commented: "We are determined to implement laws and the memorandum of understanding of 2003 between Lebanon and UNHCR."



"We request support for Syrians in their own land, not in Lebanon because Lebanon is a temporary transit country, not a country of refuge," he added.