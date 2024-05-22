News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-22 | 15:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi affirmed on Wednesday that the security plan is a necessity and has been demanded by many politicians and citizens.
He stated that the plan's goal is not to impound cars or motorcycles but to make sure people feel safe again.
In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Mawlawi said: "Every Lebanese should be satisfied with the security plan, and I do not accept the notion that there are groups who want 'instability.'"
He stated that security forces have dealt with citizens according to military ethics and as required.
He further added that the financial crisis the citizens are experiencing has nothing to do with the Ministry of Interior, saying: "We are trying to protect them from theft and robbery, and to ensure stability and safety."
He expressed: "I did not close the Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority. The reasons for the closure were due to some individuals being pursued, and there were financial issues related to the exchange rate," affirming that it has been open since April 2023.
Mawlawi revealed that the Authority completes 947 transactions daily, which is the maximum productivity, and its doors are open on Saturdays and Sundays to meet citizens' needs.
The Minister of Interior revealed during the interview that within a maximum of two months, citizens will be able to take the driving test.
He added: "Regarding driving licenses, we have conducted exams for driving-test committees and asked driving schools to fill out the forms. Officers will review them, and these schools will undergo training at the Internal Security Forces establishment."
During the interview, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior said that the individuals affected by law enforcement and security maintenance are the ones directing campaigns against the security plan.
He also mentioned: "Municipalities need to follow the law because they are not separate from the state. We do not support municipalities taking care of their own security, and we are not targeting anyone."
He confirmed that the security plan is designed to ensure the security of the country.
Minister Bassam Mawlawi mentioned that trucks that were discovered carrying weapons supposedly intended for commercial use. This suggests they were meant to be sold to Lebanese citizens, posing a risk of increased crime.
Regarding the recent developments in the Syrian refugee issue, the Minister of Interior commented: "We are determined to implement laws and the memorandum of understanding of 2003 between Lebanon and UNHCR."
"We request support for Syrians in their own land, not in Lebanon because Lebanon is a temporary transit country, not a country of refuge," he added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Bassam Mawlawi
Security
Traffic And Vehicles Management Authority
Interior Minister
Next
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
0
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-21
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
2024-05-21
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
0
Middle East News
05:54
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
Middle East News
05:54
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
0
World News
02:41
Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday
World News
02:41
Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-21
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
2024-05-21
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
3
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
4
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
6
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
7
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
8
Lebanon News
15:14
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Lebanon News
15:14
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More