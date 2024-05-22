Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights

Lebanon News
2024-05-22 | 15:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi affirmed on Wednesday that the security plan is a necessity and has been demanded by many politicians and citizens.

He stated that the plan's goal is not to impound cars or motorcycles but to make sure people feel safe again.

In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Mawlawi said: "Every Lebanese should be satisfied with the security plan, and I do not accept the notion that there are groups who want 'instability.'"

He stated that security forces have dealt with citizens according to military ethics and as required.

He further added that the financial crisis the citizens are experiencing has nothing to do with the Ministry of Interior, saying: "We are trying to protect them from theft and robbery, and to ensure stability and safety."

He expressed: "I did not close the Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority. The reasons for the closure were due to some individuals being pursued, and there were financial issues related to the exchange rate," affirming that it has been open since April 2023.

Mawlawi revealed that the Authority completes 947 transactions daily, which is the maximum productivity, and its doors are open on Saturdays and Sundays to meet citizens' needs.

The Minister of Interior revealed during the interview that within a maximum of two months, citizens will be able to take the driving test.

He added: "Regarding driving licenses, we have conducted exams for driving-test committees and asked driving schools to fill out the forms. Officers will review them, and these schools will undergo training at the Internal Security Forces establishment."
 
During the interview, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior said that the individuals affected by law enforcement and security maintenance are the ones directing campaigns against the security plan.

He also mentioned: "Municipalities need to follow the law because they are not separate from the state. We do not support municipalities taking care of their own security, and we are not targeting anyone." 

He confirmed that the security plan is designed to ensure the security of the country.
 
Minister Bassam Mawlawi mentioned that trucks that were discovered carrying weapons supposedly intended for commercial use. This suggests they were meant to be sold to Lebanese citizens, posing a risk of increased crime.
 
Regarding the recent developments in the Syrian refugee issue, the Minister of Interior commented: "We are determined to implement laws and the memorandum of understanding of 2003 between Lebanon and UNHCR."

"We request support for Syrians in their own land, not in Lebanon because Lebanon is a temporary transit country, not a country of refuge," he added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bassam Mawlawi

Security

Traffic And Vehicles Management Authority

Interior Minister

LBCI Next
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24

Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-21

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01

The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site

LBCI
World News
02:41

Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-21

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves

LBCI
World News
23:57

Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More