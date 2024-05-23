Five killed in Mexico after stage collapse at campaign event

Five people died on Wednesday evening in the northern Mexican state Nuevo Leon after a stage collapsed at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party, the state's governor said.



Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate for the centrist Citizens' Movement party, said on social media that a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, a wealthy enclave near the industrial hub of Monterrey.



Alvarez Maynez said he was "OK" after being taken to a local hospital, but that members of his team were hurt and he was suspending his campaign activities.



In a video shared to social media on Wednesday evening, Governor Garcia warned residents to stay indoors amid strong thunderstorms in the area, citing the weather as contributing to the accident.



Reuters