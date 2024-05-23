Guided missile from drone sets car ablaze on Nabatieh road: NNA

Lebanon News
2024-05-23 | 01:22
High views



Around 7:30 on Thursday morning, a drone targeted a car on the Kfar Dajjal-Nabatieh road, with a guided missile, causing it to catch fire, the state-run National News Agency reported.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South

Drone

Nabatieh

Missile

One dead, three students injured: Toll of Nabatieh drone attack
IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement
