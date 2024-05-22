Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

World News
2024-05-22 | 13:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Poland said on Wednesday that it backed a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis between Israel and the Palestinians, after Ireland, Spain and Norway announced that they would recognise a Palestinian state.

"We will support the efforts of the High Representative of the European Union and other countries that believe that some long-term, stable solution is needed," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"And we believe that such a stable, long-term solution would be the existence of two states."

Poland recognised the proclamation of an independent Palestinian state in 1988, according to the ministry's website.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Poland

Two-State Solution

Israel

Palestinians

LBCI Next
Norway to recognize Palestinian state, local media reports
Tornadoes hit Iowa causing 'multiple' deaths
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

Israeli army raids Jenin, Palestinians say three killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:57

EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
12:59

British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4

LBCI
World News
12:47

US states Palestinian state should be achieved through talks, not 'unilateral recognition'

LBCI
World News
12:19

EU countries to add ten new individuals, entities to Iran sanctions: Reuters sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-30

The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36

Berlin on recognizing a Palestinian state: No two-state solution without dialogue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
World News
23:57

Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More