News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state
World News
2024-05-22 | 13:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state
EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Wednesday that he has "taken note" of the recognition of a Palestinian state by two of the 27 EU member states, Spain and Ireland, expressing his desire to work towards a "common position" for the Union.
Madrid and Dublin announced this decision alongside Norway, amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Borrell stated on X, "I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Josep Borrell
Palestine
Spain
Ireland
Next
Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam appointed as new President
Norway to recognize Palestinian state, local media reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41
Erdogan welcomes Norway, Ireland, and Spain's decision to recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41
Erdogan welcomes Norway, Ireland, and Spain's decision to recognize Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
0
Middle East News
04:59
Arab League praises Spain, Ireland, and Norway for their 'courageous' decision to recognize Palestinian State
Middle East News
04:59
Arab League praises Spain, Ireland, and Norway for their 'courageous' decision to recognize Palestinian State
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:25
Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
World News
13:25
Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
0
World News
12:59
British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4
World News
12:59
British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4
0
World News
12:47
US states Palestinian state should be achieved through talks, not 'unilateral recognition'
World News
12:47
US states Palestinian state should be achieved through talks, not 'unilateral recognition'
0
World News
12:19
EU countries to add ten new individuals, entities to Iran sanctions: Reuters sources
World News
12:19
EU countries to add ten new individuals, entities to Iran sanctions: Reuters sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
'Harmony' and 'confusion': Dynamics within the Quintet Committee
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
'Harmony' and 'confusion': Dynamics within the Quintet Committee
0
World News
2024-01-18
US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
World News
2024-01-18
US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Raisi's final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Raisi's final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
3
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
4
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
6
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
7
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
8
Lebanon News
15:14
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Lebanon News
15:14
Inside the interview: Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi addresses security measures on LBCI - Highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More