EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state

World News
2024-05-22 | 13:57
High views
EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Wednesday that he has "taken note" of the recognition of a Palestinian state by two of the 27 EU member states, Spain and Ireland, expressing his desire to work towards a "common position" for the Union.

Madrid and Dublin announced this decision alongside Norway, amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

Borrell stated on X, "I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution."

