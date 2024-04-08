Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit

Lebanon News
2024-04-08 | 08:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit

On Monday, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and visiting Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, Beirut said, as Nicosia pushes the Lebanese authorities to stem boat departures.

Cyprus says the Israel-Hamas war since October, which has triggered a flare-up on the Israel-Lebanon border, has weakened Lebanon's efforts to monitor its territorial waters and prevent migrant vessel departures, reporting a surge in Syrian arrivals.

Authorities in Lebanon, hit by a grinding economic crisis that has turned it into a migrant launchpad, hosts some two million Syrians, with 800,000 registered with the United Nations -- the world's highest number of refugees per capita.

In Beirut, Mikati and Christodoulides emphasized "the importance of finding a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Syria displacement crisis," a statement from the Lebanese premier's office said.

"Lebanon's army and security forces are doing their best to stop illegal immigration," Mikati was quoted as saying in the statement.

"But this cannot be achieved without the return of those seeking safety to safe areas in Syria or securing their residency in third countries," he added.



AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Cyprus

President

Syrian

Refugee

Crisis

Lebanon

Visit

LBCI Next
Iranian military leader Mohammad Reza Zahedi killed in Syria was on Hezbollah’s top council
LBCI News on X hacked, link to airport breach
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07

Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-04

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

LBCI
World News
2024-04-06

France sees economics as an avenue to improve diplomatic relations with Morocco

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-01

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:53

Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

LBCI News on X hacked, link to airport breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

LBCI News page on X hacked

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More