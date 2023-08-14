The African Union has announced that it will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the crisis in Niger following the coup on July 26th that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.



The African bloc stated in a post on its Twitter account that the "Peace and Security Council is convening to be informed about the latest developments in Niger and the efforts aimed at dealing with them."



The meeting is taking place at the headquarters of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, according to the post.



Among the participants in the meeting are the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, representatives from Niger, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Last week, Mahamat expressed "grave concern" over reports about the conditions of the detention of the democratically elected President Bazoum and deemed the treatment he received at the hands of the coup leaders as "unacceptable."



On Sunday, the coup leaders pledged to put Bazoum, who was democratically elected, on trial for "high treason" and criticized the sanctions imposed on Niger by ECOWAS.



Bazoum, aged 63, and his family have been held at the official presidential residence in Niamey since the coup.

