UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA

World News
2024-04-22 | 08:34
High views
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA
0min
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accepted the recommendations from an independent review of UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA's ability to ensure neutrality and respond to allegations of breaches, his spokesperson said on Monday.

"He has agreed with Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini that UNRWA, with the Secretary-General’s support, will establish an action plan to implement the recommendations," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "Moving forward, the Secretary-General appeals to all stakeholders to actively support UNRWA, as it is a lifeline for Palestine refugees in the region."

The review, led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, is due to be released later on Monday.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres

Palestinian

Refugee

UNRWA

