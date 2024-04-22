News
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA
World News
2024-04-22 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accepted the recommendations from an independent review of UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA's ability to ensure neutrality and respond to allegations of breaches, his spokesperson said on Monday.
"He has agreed with Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini that UNRWA, with the Secretary-General’s support, will establish an action plan to implement the recommendations," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "Moving forward, the Secretary-General appeals to all stakeholders to actively support UNRWA, as it is a lifeline for Palestine refugees in the region."
The review, led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, is due to be released later on Monday.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres
Palestinian
Refugee
UNRWA
