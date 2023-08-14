News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 24 dead in India after heavy rains
World News
2023-08-14 | 07:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
At least 24 dead in India after heavy rains
At least 24 people have died in India, including nine in a temple collapse, and dozens more are missing after heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides, authorities announced on Monday.
The heavy rainfall over the course of several days led to the destruction of bridges, buildings, and vehicle washouts in the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern part of the country.
During the monsoon season, floods and landslides recur, causing significant damage. Scientists say that monsoons have grown stronger and more frequent due to climate change.
Sukhdev Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of the worst-hit Himachal Pradesh state, stated that 16 people had died in the past twenty-four hours, with nine of them in a collapse of a Hindu temple in Shimla, the capital of that state.
In a statement, he mentioned that the state authorities are "making every effort to clear the debris to rescue people who might be trapped beneath."
Residents were urged to stay in their homes and avoid approaching rivers. He added that schools in the state had been closed.
In the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, rescue teams attempted to extract individuals from the debris caused by landslides resulting from heavy rainfall. At least eight people have died since Friday in that state, according to authorities.
Monsoon rains account for about 80% of the annual rainfall in South Asia. They are essential for nourishing river systems, groundwater, and agriculture.
AFP
World News
Dead
India
Heavy
Rains
Weather
Environment
Next
Trial of Navalny ally begins in Russia on charges of establishing "extremist organization"
African Union meeting to discuss Niger's crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-06
Six dead and four missing in North China heavy rains
World News
2023-08-06
Six dead and four missing in North China heavy rains
0
Middle East News
2023-07-23
12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan
Middle East News
2023-07-23
12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan
0
World News
2023-07-20
Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains
World News
2023-07-20
Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains
0
World News
2023-08-01
Nine killed, six missing due to heavy rains in Hebei Province, China
World News
2023-08-01
Nine killed, six missing due to heavy rains in Hebei Province, China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:21
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
World News
12:21
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
0
World News
11:22
Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche
World News
11:22
Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche
0
World News
10:45
Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims
World News
10:45
Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims
0
World News
09:56
Russia intercepts Norwegian warplane approaching its borders
World News
09:56
Russia intercepts Norwegian warplane approaching its borders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
4
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
5
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
7
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
8
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More