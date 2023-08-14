At least 24 dead in India after heavy rains

At least 24 people have died in India, including nine in a temple collapse, and dozens more are missing after heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides, authorities announced on Monday.



The heavy rainfall over the course of several days led to the destruction of bridges, buildings, and vehicle washouts in the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern part of the country.



During the monsoon season, floods and landslides recur, causing significant damage. Scientists say that monsoons have grown stronger and more frequent due to climate change.



Sukhdev Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of the worst-hit Himachal Pradesh state, stated that 16 people had died in the past twenty-four hours, with nine of them in a collapse of a Hindu temple in Shimla, the capital of that state.



In a statement, he mentioned that the state authorities are "making every effort to clear the debris to rescue people who might be trapped beneath."



Residents were urged to stay in their homes and avoid approaching rivers. He added that schools in the state had been closed.



In the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, rescue teams attempted to extract individuals from the debris caused by landslides resulting from heavy rainfall. At least eight people have died since Friday in that state, according to authorities.



Monsoon rains account for about 80% of the annual rainfall in South Asia. They are essential for nourishing river systems, groundwater, and agriculture.







AFP