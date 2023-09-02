Gabon Announces Immediate Reopening of Borders

The leaders of the coup in Gabon announced on Saturday the reopening of land, air, and sea borders, which had been closed following the coup that ousted President Ali Bongo.



Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesperson for the "Transitional Phase and Institution Restoration Committee," stated that the committee had decided to "immediately reopen land, sea, and air borders" starting from Saturday.



After declaring his victory in a disputed election, military personnel ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Wednesday, who had ruled Gabon for 14 years, following in his father's footsteps who held the presidency for over four decades.

AFP