Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity

Lebanon News
2024-03-17 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity

The head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, stressed that "respecting the constitution is a duty and cannot be dealt with casually or according to personal interest, as some do."

He expressed his wish for "presidential elections to take place soon, with candidates having a history in political and national work, known positions, and not just names brought forward for obstruction purposes."

His remarks came during a meeting with Joseph Kosseifi, the head of the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, who visited him leading a delegation in Bnachii, as part of a tour to hear from stakeholders about their opinions and aspirations.

Frangieh stated: "Since 2005, my name has been proposed for the presidency. Therefore, the Amal-Hezbollah duo did not nominate me, but they supported my nomination."

He added, "It is unacceptable to disregard the fifty-one votes, meaning that fifteen Christian deputies voted for me and supported me." 

Frangieh emphasized that his stance on Hezbollah is not new and does not change according to circumstances or events. 

He said, "Everyone knows that in 2016, I could have reached the presidency, but I did not accept, and I am not regretful." 

He also expressed. "I had informed the former French President François Hollande then that I would not join the council except hand in hand with President Michel Aoun."

In response to two Christian factions' rejection of his candidacy, Frangieh replied, "The problem is that I exist. They disagree on everything and unite against me.'' 

He added, "The fundamental question is: Are they afraid of a successful president? President Aoun reached power with a parliamentary majority, yet he governed for six years without consensus."

Regarding his approach to the system, he said: "I am in favor of the Taif Agreement, and any discussion about its shortcomings should be addressed through consensus." 

Frangieh continued, "We hope to reach a comprehensive national vision that includes foreign and defense policies, working to restore the state's prestige, reform the economy, and respect the laws."

In response to a question, he clarified: "There is no American or Saudi veto on my name, and the American ambassador openly stated that they would cooperate with me if I were to assume office. Everyone knows that no president can succeed without the approval of Hezbollah, and some present their credentials under the table."

He renewed his rejection of all forms of division and deemed that "every talk about division or federalization is populist talk, as this country can only be one, and the national project is the biggest winner, and every isolationist, whether Christian or Muslim, is not worthy of responsibility."

He continued, "No one can outbid us, as we have safeguarded Christians with arms and through agreements and have stood firm against all challenges.''

Adding, ''We are Christian, unified, patriotic Arabs who believe in Lebanon's unity and coexistence. We stand with Hezbollah and against Israel, and if some consider it an accusation, I see it as an added value."


Regarding the comments attributed to the Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri about withdrawing his support for his nomination, Frangieh pointed out that "some are trying to create a rift within our political line, and Berri stood by my side when everyone abandoned me in 2016."

Regarding the displaced persons crisis, he emphasized the need to address this issue realistically through a precise mechanism based on categorizing the displaced persons.

As for Gaza, he expressed, "As humans, nationals, Arabs, and Christians, we must stand by Gaza, and failure to reach a solution will exacerbate the crisis and the continued Palestinian refugee issue in Lebanon. Israel realizes that the destruction it will suffer will be very significant, so it calculates everything."

Frangieh concluded by emphasizing the "importance of free speech and the free media that Lebanon is characterized by, but the media has a responsibility not to prioritize journalistic scoops over national interests," praising the role of the Syndicate in this regard.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidential Elections

Sleiman Frangieh

National Unity

Constitution

LBCI Next
Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four
Khawaja to LBCI: The resistance deterred Israel; LF, FPM bear responsibility for not electing a president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-14

From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-19

Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More