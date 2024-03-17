Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity

The head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, stressed that "respecting the constitution is a duty and cannot be dealt with casually or according to personal interest, as some do."



He expressed his wish for "presidential elections to take place soon, with candidates having a history in political and national work, known positions, and not just names brought forward for obstruction purposes."



His remarks came during a meeting with Joseph Kosseifi, the head of the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, who visited him leading a delegation in Bnachii, as part of a tour to hear from stakeholders about their opinions and aspirations.



Frangieh stated: "Since 2005, my name has been proposed for the presidency. Therefore, the Amal-Hezbollah duo did not nominate me, but they supported my nomination."



He added, "It is unacceptable to disregard the fifty-one votes, meaning that fifteen Christian deputies voted for me and supported me."



Frangieh emphasized that his stance on Hezbollah is not new and does not change according to circumstances or events.



He said, "Everyone knows that in 2016, I could have reached the presidency, but I did not accept, and I am not regretful."



He also expressed. "I had informed the former French President François Hollande then that I would not join the council except hand in hand with President Michel Aoun."



In response to two Christian factions' rejection of his candidacy, Frangieh replied, "The problem is that I exist. They disagree on everything and unite against me.''



He added, "The fundamental question is: Are they afraid of a successful president? President Aoun reached power with a parliamentary majority, yet he governed for six years without consensus."



Regarding his approach to the system, he said: "I am in favor of the Taif Agreement, and any discussion about its shortcomings should be addressed through consensus."



Frangieh continued, "We hope to reach a comprehensive national vision that includes foreign and defense policies, working to restore the state's prestige, reform the economy, and respect the laws."



In response to a question, he clarified: "There is no American or Saudi veto on my name, and the American ambassador openly stated that they would cooperate with me if I were to assume office. Everyone knows that no president can succeed without the approval of Hezbollah, and some present their credentials under the table."



He renewed his rejection of all forms of division and deemed that "every talk about division or federalization is populist talk, as this country can only be one, and the national project is the biggest winner, and every isolationist, whether Christian or Muslim, is not worthy of responsibility."



He continued, "No one can outbid us, as we have safeguarded Christians with arms and through agreements and have stood firm against all challenges.''



Adding, ''We are Christian, unified, patriotic Arabs who believe in Lebanon's unity and coexistence. We stand with Hezbollah and against Israel, and if some consider it an accusation, I see it as an added value."





Regarding the comments attributed to the Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri about withdrawing his support for his nomination, Frangieh pointed out that "some are trying to create a rift within our political line, and Berri stood by my side when everyone abandoned me in 2016."



Regarding the displaced persons crisis, he emphasized the need to address this issue realistically through a precise mechanism based on categorizing the displaced persons.



As for Gaza, he expressed, "As humans, nationals, Arabs, and Christians, we must stand by Gaza, and failure to reach a solution will exacerbate the crisis and the continued Palestinian refugee issue in Lebanon. Israel realizes that the destruction it will suffer will be very significant, so it calculates everything."



Frangieh concluded by emphasizing the "importance of free speech and the free media that Lebanon is characterized by, but the media has a responsibility not to prioritize journalistic scoops over national interests," praising the role of the Syndicate in this regard.