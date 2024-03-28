News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments
Lebanon News
2024-03-28 | 08:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments
Pierre Achkar affirmed in a statement that the "positive" aspects of the holiday season will not affect hotel establishments, adding that "this is something confirmed by the reservation rate," considering that "it is early to speculate whether hotel occupancy will increase during Eid al-Fitr."
The President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, and the National Council of Tourism in Lebanon considered that "the bigger problem today is that the Israeli war against Lebanon is expanding to include new areas like Baalbek and Hermel."
He added, "All these issues worry tourists and prevent them from visiting Lebanon."
He emphasized that "the effects of the holiday season will impact the tourism sector in general, as some sectors will see improvement with the arrival of thousands of [Lebanese] expatriates from abroad, especially the café, restaurant, and entertainment sectors."
He stressed that "hotel establishments are resilient as they have no choice but to endure, knowing that 100 percent of these establishments are partially closed after the events of October 8, when the country was in a state of war, after having witnessed significant improvement during 2023, specifically until October 7 of that year."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Pierre Achkar
Lebanon
Holiday
Hotel
Occupancy Tourism
Next
Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
0
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
0
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:39
Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:39
Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
0
Lebanon News
05:47
A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM, or call: 03 951 037
Lebanon News
05:47
A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM, or call: 03 951 037
0
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-18
Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee
Press Highlights
2023-12-18
Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-21
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
2024-03-21
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
Middle East News
2024-01-17
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:25
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
14:25
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
2
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
5
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
6
Lebanon News
13:59
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
Lebanon News
13:59
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
8
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More