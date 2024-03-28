Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments

Lebanon News
2024-03-28 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season &#39;positives&#39; won&#39;t affect hotel establishments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments

Pierre Achkar affirmed in a statement that the "positive" aspects of the holiday season will not affect hotel establishments, adding that "this is something confirmed by the reservation rate," considering that "it is early to speculate whether hotel occupancy will increase during Eid al-Fitr."

The President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, and the National Council of Tourism in Lebanon considered that "the bigger problem today is that the Israeli war against Lebanon is expanding to include new areas like Baalbek and Hermel."

He added, "All these issues worry tourists and prevent them from visiting Lebanon."

He emphasized that "the effects of the holiday season will impact the tourism sector in general, as some sectors will see improvement with the arrival of thousands of [Lebanese] expatriates from abroad, especially the café, restaurant, and entertainment sectors."

He stressed that "hotel establishments are resilient as they have no choice but to endure, knowing that 100 percent of these establishments are partially closed after the events of October 8, when the country was in a state of war, after having witnessed significant improvement during 2023, specifically until October 7 of that year."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Pierre Achkar

Lebanon

Holiday

Hotel

Occupancy Tourism

LBCI Next
Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-20

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:17

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM, or call: 03 951 037

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-18

Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-21

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:25

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:17

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More