Arrival of a US Senate Delegation to China

A delegation from the U.S. Senate, comprising members from both parties and led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, arrived in China on Saturday, as reported by official media outlets.



China Global Television Network (CGTN), the official broadcasting agency, stated, "Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, leading a delegation of senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties, arrived in Shanghai on Saturday, the first stop on their tour of China."



The delegation's plane touched down early in the afternoon in Shanghai, the economic powerhouse of China, according to images shared by the CGTN network.

AFP