France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures

World News
2024-06-15 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran&#39;s latest nuclear measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures

France, Germany, and Britain on Saturday condemned Iran's "latest measures" after the United Nations atomic watchdog said the country was expanding its nuclear capacities.

The three countries said Iran's moves were undermining a landmark 2015 deal on its nuclear program after the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday said the country was strengthening enrichment facilities at two sites.

AFP

World News

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Iran

Nuclear

LBCI Next
Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war
US VP announces $1.5 billion for aid for Ukraine at peace summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-14

G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

France's President Macron says citizen held in Iran released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

The US, Britain, Germany, and France reaffirm support for Biden's Gaza proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war

LBCI
World News
06:47

US VP announces $1.5 billion for aid for Ukraine at peace summit

LBCI
World News
05:58

UK Princess of Wales appears at first public event since cancer diagnosis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07

US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More