US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President

World News
2024-05-30 | 00:00
High views
An American official stated that the United States intends to boycott a memorial ceremony organized by the United Nations on Thursday for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died earlier this month in a helicopter crash.

The United Nations General Assembly, which includes 193 members, usually holds a ceremony to commemorate any head of state who dies while in office. The ceremony will include speeches about Raisi.

An American official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters, "We will not attend this event in any capacity." There had been no prior reports indicating that the United States planned to boycott the ceremony.

Reuters

