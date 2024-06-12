Lifelines of Hope: CMA CGM Foundation Fuels Lebanese Red Cross Missions

2024-06-12 | 13:22
Lifelines of Hope: CMA CGM Foundation Fuels Lebanese Red Cross Missions
Lifelines of Hope: CMA CGM Foundation Fuels Lebanese Red Cross Missions

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Every time a distress call is received and the Lebanese Red Cross volunteers rush to respond, there is a cost that we are unaware of. 

The average cost for each Red Cross vehicle to leave its center under normal conditions is $80. The average daily number of missions is 500. 

This is a cost we never have to think about because we don't pay for it, as the ambulance service is free. In contrast, the Red Cross relies on donations and aid to continue its mission.

This time, support came from the CMA CGM Foundation. Continuing its partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the French Red Cross, the CMA CGM Foundation decided to support the Lebanese Red Cross in three ways:

Providing fuel for the ambulances throughout 2024, with this support having started at the beginning of the year.

Offering free sea freight services for humanitarian aid sent to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Providing a training program focused on continuing the development of logistical services for the Red Cross.

The importance of the partnership between the CMA CGM Foundation and the Lebanese Red Cross is that its effects directly benefit every person who will need ambulance services. The more these rescuers and vehicles are on the road, the more lives will be saved.

News Bulletin Reports

Red Cross

Lebanon

