US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad

2023-12-08 | 04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad

The US embassy in Baghdad urged Iraq's government to protect its personnel after rockets targeted the diplomatic mission in the city's high-security Green Zone on Friday.

"We again call on the government of Iraq to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement after "two salvos of rockets" were fired at the mission without causing any reported casualties.

