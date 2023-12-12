News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities
World News
2023-12-12 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities
Officials from more than 20 countries including Israel but no Arab states will convene in Paris on Wednesday to define a strategy on how to curb financing of Hamas and its activities online, three diplomats said.
France has been pushing with Germany and Italy for the European Union to create a specific sanctions regime against the Palestinian Islamist group after its deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.
French diplomats have said they want a broader strategy encompassing as many countries as possible, to damage the group's ability to finance itself and disseminate propaganda on social media networks.
The one-day conference of foreign ministry political directors will begin with a presentation by Israel on the "state of Hamas' threat" before turning to sessions on curbing financing, according to an agenda seen by Reuters.
Presentations will be made by Israel, France, the United States - which will outline current sanctions on Hamas - and an independent organization that focuses on terrorism financing.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
France
Host
Meeting
Hamas
Financing
Online
Activities
Next
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-17
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
World News
2023-10-17
Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas
0
World News
2023-12-11
Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas
World News
2023-12-11
Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-12-09
Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives
Middle East News
2023-12-09
Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
World News
07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
0
World News
07:16
French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker
World News
07:16
French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker
0
Variety and Tech
05:16
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Variety and Tech
05:16
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
0
World News
03:32
Russian forces confirm 'significant' progress in southern Ukraine
World News
03:32
Russian forces confirm 'significant' progress in southern Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
World News
07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
02:40
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker
Middle East News
02:40
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-24
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
2023-11-24
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
2
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
4
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
5
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
6
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
7
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More