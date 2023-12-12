France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities

2023-12-12 | 07:33
France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities
France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities

Officials from more than 20 countries including Israel but no Arab states will convene in Paris on Wednesday to define a strategy on how to curb financing of Hamas and its activities online, three diplomats said.

France has been pushing with Germany and Italy for the European Union to create a specific sanctions regime against the Palestinian Islamist group after its deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

French diplomats have said they want a broader strategy encompassing as many countries as possible, to damage the group's ability to finance itself and disseminate propaganda on social media networks.

The one-day conference of foreign ministry political directors will begin with a presentation by Israel on the "state of Hamas' threat" before turning to sessions on curbing financing, according to an agenda seen by Reuters.

Presentations will be made by Israel, France, the United States - which will outline current sanctions on Hamas - and an independent organization that focuses on terrorism financing.


Reuters

